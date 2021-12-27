How former Arizona Wildcats fared in Week 16 of NFL season

The NFL regular season is nearing its end. Here is how all former Arizona Wildcats around the league fared in Week 16.

Nick Foles, QB, Chicago Bears

In his first appearance of the season, Foles led the Bears to a 25-24 comeback win over Seattle relying on his fabled heroics. With just over a minute left in the game and Chicago trailing, Foles threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham, then connected with Damiere Byrd for a game-clinching 2-point conversion.

The 32-year-old Foles threw for 250 yards in his first start for Chicago since 2020.

Rob Gronkowski, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Gronk had one reception for 23 yards in the Buccaneers’ 32-6 win over Carolina. It was an otherwise quiet afternoon for Tom Brady’s favorite tight end, as Gronk was targeted just twice.

Nick Folk, K, New England Patriots

Folk was held to no field goals in the Patriots’ 33-21 loss to Buffalo. This was just the second time all season Folk didn’t attempt a field goal.

Folk did connect on all three extra point attempts, but New England’s offense didn’t generate enough scoring opportunities to knock off their AFC East rival.

Dane Cruikshank, CB, Tennessee Titans

Cruikshank had four tackles in the Titans’ 20-17 win over San Francisco on Thursday Night Football. Cruikshank has 38 tackles in 10 appearances this season.

Will Parks, S, New York Jets

Picked up off waivers from the Miami Dolphins, Parks played 63 snaps and had four tackles in the Jets' win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB, San Francisco 49ers

DFF played 19 snaps on special teams in the 49ers’ loss to Tennessee.

Roy Lopez, DE, Houston Texans

Lopez was one of more than 20 Texans players to land on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It didn’t matter, though, as Houston pulled off the upset of the week by beating the Los Angeles Chargers 41-29.

Hopefully Lopez will be healthy in time for Houston’s next opponent, the 49ers.