Arizona football recruiting notebook: Wildcats add TE from Southern Utah, make top 5 for 4-star Colorado QB

It’s been a fairly quiet last two weeks for the Arizona Wildcats on the recruiting trail, at least compared to the days leading up to and immediately after the Early Signing Period. But the UA staff is still actively trying to add pieces to the 2022 roster, while staying aggressive on the 2023 front.

The result has been the addition of a player from the NCAA transfer portal, as well as tangible progress with one of the top quarterback prospects in the country.

Former Southern Utah TE commits to Wildcats

Tanner McLachlan, a 6-foot-6, 265-pound tight end from Canada, is joining the UA as a walk-on for 2022 and will be part of spring practice.

McLachlan spent the past few seasons at FCS school Southern Utah, catching 15 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns. He last played for the Thunderbirds during the FCS spring season earlier this year, sitting out the fall due to injury.

He will be the third tight end Arizona is adding for 2022, along with high school signees Keyan Burnett and Tyler Powell. The Wildcats also bring back Alex Lines and Roberto Miranda.

Arizona makes top 5 for 4-star Colorado QB

Brayden Dorman, a 4-star quarterback from Colorado Springs, released a top 5 on Wednesday night that includes the UA along with Colorado, Iowa State, Mississippi State and Oregon State.

The 6-foot-5, 206-pound Dorman is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 221 player in the 2023 recruiting class, as well as the 13th-best quarterback and No. 1 prospect from Colorado. Arizona offered him during the summer but he has yet to take a visit to Tucson, though a good time to come down might be for when the Wildcats host Mississippi State on Sept. 10 in their 2022 home opener.

Dorman is the second 4-star QB in the 2023 class to include Arizona after cutting down his list. California passer Jaden Rashada had the Wildcats among his top 10 he released on Christmas.