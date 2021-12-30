Arizona offers prolific FCS quarterback Cameron Ward

The Arizona Wildcats signed a quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class, one who played a big role in them being able to land several other key prospects. But despite his impending arrival, as well as the presence of three other scholarship QBs on the roster, Arizona isn’t standing pat in terms of trying to improve that critical position.

The UA has offered Cameron Ward, who during the 2021 season threw for 4,648 yards and 47 touchdowns for FCS school Incarnate Word.

Blessed to receive an offer from Arizona!! pic.twitter.com/YiDFk6bNWr — Cameron Ward ➐ (@Cameron7Ward) December 30, 2021

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Ward is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 6 overall player that entered the NCAA transfer portal, and among players who haven’t committed elsewhere he’s second only to ex-TCU running back Zach Evans.

Arizona is one of many FBS schools that have offered Ward since he entered the portal on Dec. 9. Also offering are Ole Miss, Houston, Indiana, Virginia Tech, North Texas and Western Kentucky.

The UA doesn’t need a QB, at least from a numbers standpoint. The Wildcats return Will Plummer, Gunner Cruz and Jordan McCloud, all of whom started games in 2021, and 3-star signee Noah Fifita is enrolling in January and will participate in spring practice.

But Cruz isn’t likely to practice in the spring while recovering from thumb surgery on his throwing hand, while McCloud could be limited after ankle surgery in October as well as rehab on a knee injury. Plummer and Fifita could be the only healthy scholarship QBs in the spring, and UA coach Jedd Fisch said earlier this month that he wants to avoid the scenario he faced much of his first year on the job in terms of available passer options.

“I don’t want to go into the spring again, or any season game having three guys, or two guys or one guy,” he said. “We don’t have to feel like there’s a sudden urge that we have to get (someone here) right now, but we do recognize that there are some quarterbacks out there. I would say, just like most positions right now, we’re going to be able to look at, is there a candidate or so that’s going to come in and help us win immediately? If there is that, we will not pass that up at any spot.”