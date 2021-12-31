Arizona football releases 2021 season review video

No, it wasn’t a very good year for Arizona football on the field. But you can’t say it wasn’t an interesting one.

The Wildcats have released a 4-minute video that highlights all the ups and downs of the first year under Jedd Fisch, who was hired last December and since then has renewed interest in a program that had bottomed out.

As we close out 2021, we look back on some of the best moments from this season.



A special thank you to everyone involved in the program and our fans for all their support throughout the year. We look forward to seeing you all in 2022.

The video shows clips from all 12 games in 2021, including many of the best individual plays made throughout the season as well as plenty of close-up shots of various Wildcats. There’s also audio clips of Fisch, defensive coordinator Don Brown and radio play-by-play man Brian Jeffries, who has been doing Arizona’s football and men’s basketball games for decades.

Many of the players shown in the video have moved on, mostly to graduation or entrance into the NFL Draft, but a good chunk are set to return. And several of Arizona’s signees from its highest-ranked recruiting class since 2006 are set to enroll in January and participate in spring practice, which is expected to be held in March and April.