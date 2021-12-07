Arizona secures commitment from 3-star Utah offensive lineman Jacob Reece

The Arizona Wildcats are looking to revamp and improve their offensive line, and they secured another piece of that puzzle.

Jacob Reece, a 3-star offensive lineman from Brighton High School in Cottonwood Heights, Utah, announced his commitment to Arizona.

Reece, who is 6-foot-5 and 295 pounds, is another big addition to the line. He isn’t as polished as Grayson Stovall or some of Arizona’s other targets but it isn’t that big an issue. He does produce a large amount of power in his blocks and plays with a very solid base, keeping him balanced while engaged. That solid base allows him to use his power and create a good amount to drive to take his opponent out of the play. He will need to work on his foot speed and his hand placement.

Reece is ranked as the No. 1,722 player nationally, the 104th-best interior offensive lineman and the No. 33 player in Utah. He picked Arizona over Utah State, who he was committed to before decommitting from the Aggies after taking an official visit to Tucson.

See below for his mid-season highlights and other highlights.

Arizona now has 16 players committed in the 2022 recruiting class, which can start signing on Dec. 15.