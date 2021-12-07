How former Arizona Wildcats fared in Week 13 of NFL season

Week 13 of the NFL season is complete. Here is how all former Arizona Wildcats around the league fared.
Nick Folk, K, New England Patriots
On a blistery Buffalo night when the wind was too much for New England to attempt more than three passes, Folk wasn’t the least bit phased, nailing both of field goal attempts from 41 and 34 yards.
The two field goals were the difference in New England’s 14-10 win over Buffalo, moving the Patriots to a near lock to make the postseason.
Folk has now connected on 31 of 34 field goal attempts this season.
Roy Lopez, DL, Houston Texans
Lopez played 38 snaps but had zero tackles in Houston’s 31-0 loss to Indianapolis. His reduced productivity Sunday may be related to a non-COVID illness that nearly sidelined him for the game.
#Texans rookie Roy Lopez is now listed on the injury report with an illness. Still believed not COVID related.— Tyler Milner (@tmilrealdeal) December 3, 2021
Rob Gronkowski, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Gronk scored two touchdowns on four receptions for 58 yards in Tampa Bay’s 30-17 win over Atlanta.
He also gave the Arizona football program some exposure on Twitter Sunday. Besides the shirt, where we can a get those sunglasses?
December 6, 2021
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB, San Francisco 49ers
DFF had a career-high four tackles in San Francisco’s 30-23 loss to Seattle. After missing a month of play between September and October, the Tucson native is turning into one of the 49ers’ most reliable options at linebacker.
Gary Brightwell, RB, New York Giants
Brightwell and the Giants are practicing at Arizona’s facilities this week, offering the rookie running back a nice homecoming.
back !! https://t.co/isFDLfCn7L— Gary Brightwell (@G_Brightwell21) December 6, 2021
The Giants are enjoying their time in Tucson.
It seems the @Giants are enjoying their stay in Tucson so far. https://t.co/8coeO7CBBm— AZ Desert Swarm (@AZDesertSwarm) December 6, 2021
