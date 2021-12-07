7 Arizona Wildcats make Pac-12 all-conference football team

It was far from a successful season for the Arizona Wildcats as a team, winning only one game in its first year under Jedd Fisch, but there was still noticeable improvement from years past.

Same goes for the UA at an individual level, as it landed seven players on the Pac-12’s all-conference team, most since 2014.

Punter Kyle Ostendorp and wide receiver Stanley Berryhill III made the first team, with Berryhill getting recognized as an all-purpose/special teams player, while defensive lineman Kyon Barrs landed on the second team.

Berryhill and Ostendorp are Arizona’s first 1st-team Pac-12 honorees since running back JJ Taylor in 2018, while the last 2nd-team pick before Barrs was punter Drew Riggelman in 2015. This is Arizona’s first time with multiple 1st-team selections since 2010 when WR Juron Criner and DE Brooks Reed were honored.

Ostendorp, a third-year sophomore, set a school record with an average of 49.3 yards per kick, breaking the previous mark of 47.5 held by Danny Baugher in 2005.

Berryhill, a fifth-year junior whose 83 receptions were tied for third-most in school history, averaged 8.8 yards on 19 punt returns but also served as a gunner on punt coverage.

Barrs, a third-year sophomore, led the Wildcats with five sacks and was second with eight tackles for loss. He is Arizona’s first defensive player to make the first or second team since linebacker Scooby Wright III was Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2014.

Arizona also had five honorable mention nods: Berryhill (at WR), senior kicker Lucas Havrisik, senior defensive lineman Trevon Mason, senior center Josh McCauley and senior LB Anthony Pandy. Havrisik and Pandy were also honorable mention picks in 2020.