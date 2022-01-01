Former Arizona DBs Lorenzo Burns, Jace Whittaker elevated to active NFL rosters

The number of former Arizona Wildcats to play in an NFL game could increase by one more on Sunday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have elevated ex-UA cornerback Lorenzo Burns to the active roster for their game at the New England Patriots, putting Burns in line to make his pro debut.

The 24-year-old Burns, who went undrafted this past May, was signed to the Jaguars’ practice prior to the regular season but had not moved from there until this week when Jacksonville needed to replace several players who were put on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Burns played for the UA from 2016-20, starting 40 games including all 17 in 2019-20. For his career he had nine interceptions and 26 pass breakups.

If Burns plays Sunday it will make him the 201st former Wildcat to play in the NFL and 13th this season.

Another ex-UA defensive back, Jace Whittaker, was also elevated from a practice squad by the Arizona Cardinals. He could be in line to play Sunday on the road against the Dallas Cowboys, which would be his second action of the season after he had three tackles in Arizona’s Week 5 win against the San Francisco 49ers.