How former Arizona Wildcats fared in Week 18 of 2021-22 NFL season

The NFL regular season is complete. Here is how all former Arizona Wildcats fared around the league in Week 18.

Rob Gronkowski, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Gronk ended the regular season strong, catch seven passes for 137 yards and one touchdown in Tampa Bay’s 41-17 win over Carolina. Sunday’s performance earned Gronk another $1 million in incentives, as well.

Bucs’ TE Rob Gronkowski just caught his 7th pass today, and with his receiving yardage against the Panthers as well, he reached an additional $1 million in incentives.



Hit both 7 catches and over 85 yards today. $1M earned. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2022

Next up for Gronk and the Buccaneers is a Wild Card matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nick Folk, K, New England Patriots

Folk made one field goal, a 43-yarder, in New England’s 33-24 loss to Miami. Folk also converted all three extra point attempts.

With the loss, the Patriots dropped to the No. 6 seed in the AFC, which means they’ll face division foe Buffalo in the Wild Card next weekend.

Roy Lopez, DT, Houston Texans

Lopez’s rookie season ended with another solid performance, as he recorded four tackles including one for a loss in Houston’s 28-25 loss to Tennessee. The Texans finish the year 4-13.

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB, San Francisco 49ers

DFF had three tackles in San Francisco’s 27-24 overtime win against the Los Angeles Rams, which clinched the Niners a trip to the playoffs. DFF ended the regular season with multi-tackle performances in seven straight games.

San Francisco will face the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round.

Will Parks, S, New York Jets

Parks had three tackles, including one for loss, in New York’s season-ending 27-10 loss to Buffalo. Parks recorded nine tackles in his three games with the Jets, proving his still has plenty of value to give at the safety position as he enters the offseason.

Dane Cruikshank, CB, Tennessee Titans

Cruikshank recorded one tackle in Tennessee’s 28-25 win over the Houston Texans. The win clinched the Titans the top overall seed in the AFC and a first round bye.