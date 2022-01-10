Former Arizona WR BJ Casteel commits to Nevada

Arizona’s second-leading receiver from last season has found a new home.

BJ Casteel, who had 33 catches for 326 yards and a touchdown for the UA in 2021, has committed to play at Nevada.

The 6-foot, 197-pound Casteel played in 39 games for Arizona from 2017-21, starting 19 of them including five last season. For his career he had 90 receptions for 880 yards and four scores, with three of those TDs coming in 2019 when he led the Wildcats with 45 catches.

At Nevada, Casteel will be part of an offense that is going through a rebuild after coach Jay Norvell left for Colorado. Quarterback Carson Strong entered the NFL Draft and nearly all of the Wolfpack’s top receivers have either turned pro or transferred.

Nevada’s new coach is Ken Wilson, who previously was a defensive assistant at Oregon, while UCLA tight ends coach Derek Sage is expected to be his offensive coordinator.

Casteel is the second ex-Wildcat to enter the NCAA transfer portal since the 2021 season ended and find a new school, following linebacker/safety Rourke Freeburg to Toledo. A third, wide receiver Boobie Curry, tweeted a commitment to UCF last week but that move apparently fell through.