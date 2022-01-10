Arizona gets commitment from former Washington State QB Jayden de Laura

The Pullman to Tucson transfer quarterback pipeline has been turned back on

Arizona has received a commitment from former Washington State passer Jayden de Laura, marking the second year in a row the Wildcats have brought a QB who began his career at WSU.

De Laura, who has three years of eligibility remaining, threw for 2,789 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2021 for the Cougars. He had 259 yards and a career-high four TD passes in a 44-18 win over Arizona in November and was named the Pac-12's Offensive Freshman of the Year.

He was knocked out of WSU’s loss to Central Michigan in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 31, then entered the NCAA transfer portal over the weekend, not long after the Cougars offered Incarnate Word transfer QB Cameron Ward, who committed to WSU on Monday.

De Laura gives Arizona five scholarship quarterbacks entering the spring including Gunner Cruz, who transferred to the UA from WSU last January partly due to de Laura moving past him on the depth chart in 2020.

Cruz, Arizona’s season-opening quarterback in the fall, is expected to miss spring practice after needing thumb surgery in October.

Also back, at least as of now, are Will Plummer and Jordan McCloud, with McCloud coming back from ankle surgery, and the UA signed 3-star prospect Noah Fifita, who has enrolled early.

It's a far cry from the tail end of the 2021 season, when Plummer was the only healthy scholarship QB and converted wide receiver Jamarye Joiner was taking snaps during games.

Arizona has now added six transfers this offseason. The others are ex-UCLA defensive back DJ Warnell, ex-Southern Utah TE Tanner McLachlan, ex-USC linebacker Hunter Echols, ex-UTEP El wide receiver Jacob Cowing and ex-Michigan linebacker Anthony Solomon.