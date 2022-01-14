Arizona earns commitment from California JUCO offensive lineman Joe Borjon

The offensive line is arguably the last area where Arizona needs to add players ahead of the 2022 season, and it addressed that need on Friday in a big way, literally and figuratively.

Joe Borjon, who spent the 2021 season at Mt. San Antonio College in California, announced his commitment to the UA.

Listed at 6-foot-8 and 330 pounds, Borjon was an All-South Coast Conference selection at left tackle. He comes to Arizona with three years of eligibility remaining.

Borjon, who does not have a 247Sports profile, is the fourth offensive lineman Arizona has added in the 2022 recruiting class, which including transfers ranks 18th in the country and No. 1 in the Pac-12. The other OL signees are 3-star prospects Grayson Stovall, Jonah Savaiinaea and Jacob Reece.

Arizona’s 2022 class now includes 29 players, including six FBS transfers and 22 high school prospects who signed during the Early Signing Period.