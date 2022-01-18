Former Arizona defensive lineman PJ Johnson signs futures contract with Raiders

It’s been almost three years since PJ Johnson was picked by the Detroit Lions in the 2019 NFL Draft and the former Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman is still looking to play in his first pro game. He’s hoping it will be with the team that’s giving him a second chance to prove he’s worthy.

Johnson was one of 12 players the Las Vegas Raiders signed Monday to futures contracts, which means he’s locked into that club until at least the start of training camp for the 2022 season.

The 25-year-old Johnson finished 2021 on the Raiders’ practice squad after signing with them in mid-November. That was his third team of the year, having been signed (and waived) by the Lions in August and also spending April and May with the Carolina Panthers.

Johnson was on the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad for a month in 2020 but never was elevated to the active roster, and that year also spent time with the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers, who picked him up in December 2019 after the Lions cut him four months after picking him in the seventh round.

A junior college signee with Arizona in the 2018 recruiting class, Johnson only played one season at the UA in which he had 31 tackles including 8.5 for loss and three sacks in nine games.