Ex-UTEP wide receiver Jacob Cowing, an Arizona target, to announce commitment Monday

On Friday afternoon, Arizona coach Jedd Fisch tweeted out a GIF of a woman making the sign for “transfer.” Two days later, one of the top players in the NCAA transfer portal announced he’d be committing on Monday.

Coincidence?

Former UTEP wide receiver Jacob Cowing posted on Instagram that he’d be deciding Monday between five schools: Arizona, Florida, LSU, Oregon and South Carolina.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Cowing, who is originally from Maricopa, Ariz., had 69 catches for 1,367 yards and seven touchdowns in 2021 for a UTEP team that made its first bowl appearance since 2014. His yardage ranks ninth in FBS, and his 19.8 yards per reception is 11th-best in the country.

Cowing would be a huge addition to an Arizona receivers room that lost most of its production from this past season. Stanley Berryhill III and Tayvian Cunningham entered the NFL Draft, while Boobie Curry and BJ Casteel entered the transfer portal, leaving freshman walk-on Dorian Singer as the Wildcats’ top returning pass catcher.

Arizona also brings back Jamarye Joiner as well as Ma’jon Wright, who had 15 catches as a freshman in 2020 but was ineligible in the fall after transferring to Middle Tennessee but then returning to the UA in August. The Wildcats signed several receivers in the 2022 recruiting class, most notably 4-star prospect Tetairoa McMillan.