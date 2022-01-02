How former Arizona Wildcats fared in Week 17 of NFL season

The second-to-last Sunday of the NFL regular season has come and gone. Here is how all former Arizona Wildcats around the league fared.

Rob Gronkowski, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Gronk had a team-high seven receptions for 115 yards in Tampa Bay’s 28-24 win over the New York Jets. Sunday was Gronk’s second game of the season with 100+ receiving yards and it couldn’t come at a better time for the Buccaneers, who had to overcome a fourth quarter deficit and the sudden departure of Antonio Brown.

Tampa Bay has already clinched the NFC South but could improve its playoff seeding with a win next weekend.

Dane Cruikshank, CB, Tennessee Titans

Cruikshank recorded four tackles in Tennessee’s 34-3 win over the Miami Dolphins. The former 2018 NFL Draft fifth round pick has 38 tackles for the Titans this season.

Tennessee clinched the AFC South Sunday and is contention for the top overall seed in the conference.

Nick Folk, K, New England Patriots

Despite New England dropping a 50 burger against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Folk had a relatively quiet day, making his one field goal attempt, a 43-yarder. Folk connected on five of six extra point attempts as well.

With their 50-10 win over the Jaguars, the Patriots maintained a tie for the AFC East lead with Buffalo. However, the Bills hold a tiebreaker advantage because of a better win-loss record within the division.

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB, San Francisco 49ers

DFF had a career-high five tackles in San Francisco’s 23-7 win over the Houston Texans. The second-year linebacker has been a key contributor to the 49ers’ defense in the last weeks of the season. San Francisco will rely on DFF next week as it looks to clinch an NFC wild card berth.

Will Parks, S, New York Jets

Parks recorded one tackle as New York fell 28-24 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the Jets are well out of playoff contention, Parks will use the last week of the season to make a good impression on NFL front offices heading into the offseason.

Roy Lopez, DT, Houston Texans

Lopez set a career-high with five tackles in Houston’s 23-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Lopez has 22 tackles in his rookie season, 14 of them solo.