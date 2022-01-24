Former Arizona WR Boobie Curry commits to Buffalo

A former Arizona Wildcats wide receiver has found his next landing point, one that came after a very brief detour to another school.

Boobie Curry announced Monday he had committed to play next season at Buffalo, where he’ll have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

God himself go have to sit me down and tell me this lifestyle ain’t for me. Been chasing this DREAM since I was 3 years old. Watch this pic.twitter.com/oZsn0GApRm — Bᴏᴏʙɪᴇ Cᴜʀʀʏ (@BoobieCurry) January 24, 2022

Curry, a 4-star prospect who was part of Arizona’s 2019 recruiting class, caught 21 passes for 233 yards and three touchdowns in 2021. For his career he had 37 catches for 390 yards and three TDs.

The Houston native announced on Jan. 5 he had committed to UCF, but quickly deleted that tweet. With Buffalo he joins a team needing to replace its top two receivers from this past season, when the Bulls went 4-8 and finished on a 4-game losing streak. They’d previously added former Louisville WR Justin Marshall via the transfer portal.

Curry, one of 15 UA players to enter the portal since the 2021 season ended, is the third to commit to another school. Linebacker Rourke Freeburg is playing his final season at Toledo, which like Buffalo is in the Mid-American Conference, and receiver BJ Casteel will finish up at Nevada.