Arizona football adds Josh Omura as coordinator of high school recruiting

Arizona football added to its coaching staff this week with the hiring of Josh Omura as coordinator of high school recruiting.

Omura arrives from Washington State, where he spent one year in a similar role. Omura is a Honolulu, Hawaii native who spent four years as Hawaii’s director of recruiting and operations.

He replaces Ryan Partridge, who followed former UA defensive coordinator Don Brown to UMass as wide receivers coach.

Omura’s hire fits in with a Polynesian push among Arizona’s coaching staff; the Wildcats hired Johnny Nansen as defensive coordinator and Jason Kaufusi to coach linebackers.

Arizona has added Josh Omura to the staff. He was the Director of Recruiting at Wazzu to include transfers as well. He was also the Director of Recruiting and Operations at Hawaii. A native of the Islands, he is well known and connected in the Poly community. Great hire https://t.co/F7JajOBMCW — Brandon Combs (@UofABearDown07) January 26, 2022

Also of note, Omura and Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura were both at Washington State last season and both hail from O’ahu. De Laura was pleased with the hire.

Omura will soon be all over the country, if not the world, recruiting players to Arizona but for now he’s getting acclimated to Tucson’s food scene.

Big mahalo to @ElGueroCanelo for a dinner tonight. Tucson, I feel like we’re gonna be solid friends if tonight was any indication.



Where are yalls favorite/the best local spots here in the 520? #BearDown pic.twitter.com/QcezpaED2g — Josh Omura (@CoachOmura) January 26, 2022

Six members of Arizona’s 2022 recruiting class participated in the Polynesian Bowl high school all-star game last weekend in Hawaii, another sign of the program’s increased push to tap into a market that was fertile for the Wildcats going back to the Dick Tomey days.