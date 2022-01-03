Former UTEP wide receiver Jacob Cowing commits to Arizona

After signing Arizona’s best recruiting class in more than 15 years, Jedd Fisch and Company didn’t stop. Knowing that the oftentimes chaotic NCAA transfer portal will be pivotal to help get the roster where they want it, the UA coaching staff hit it aggressively.

It’s starting to pay dividends.

On Monday, the Wildcats landed a commitment from former UTEP wide receiver Jacob Cowing.

Cowing, who is originally from Maricopa, Ariz., had a fantastic 2021 season for the Miners. He snagged 69 passes for 1,354 yards and seven touchdowns, earning him First Team All-Conference USA honors. In the shortened 2020 season, he had 691 yards on 41 receptions and three TDs, earning Second Team All-CUSA honors. In 2019, his true freshman year, he had 31 catches for 550 yards and three scores.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Cowing received plenty of attention after hitting the portal on Dec. 21. He ended up choosing the Wildcats over the likes of Oregon, Florida, LSU, ASU, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Mississippi State.

Cowing does have a young son back in Arizona, which likely factored into his decision.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining and will add much-desired experience to a young, but very talented, wide receiver room. Arizona lost Stanley Berryhill III and Tayvian Cunningham to the NFL Draft, while BJ Casteel and Boobie Curry entered the transfer portal.

Cowing is the fourth transfer Arizona has added and second on Monday, joining ex-USC outside linebacker Hunter Echols.