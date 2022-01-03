Former USC outside linebacker Hunter Echols commits to Arizona

Arizona coach Jedd Fisch and his staff aren’t done raiding Southern California for the 2022 roster.

On Monday, Arizona landed a commitment from former USC outside linebacker Hunter Echols.

It’s official !! I’ll see you guys soon pic.twitter.com/JPywLY7NM4 — HUNTER (@hunter_tyb) January 3, 2022

Echols is a redshirt senior with one year of remaining eligibility. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Los Angeles native appeared in 11 games for USC in 2021, recording 20 tackles. Echols had 52 career in tackles in four seasons with the Trojans and one fumble recovery in 2019.

Echols’ best game last season came against none other than Arizona, when he had two tackles including one for a loss of three yards. Echols’ PFF grade for the game was an 80.4, the highest of any USC defensive player that game.

He is a former 4-star recruit according to 247 Sports, which ranked him as the No. 134 overall player in the 2017 class.

Arizona’s linebacker corps was in need of some experience after losing Anthony Pandy, Treshaun Hayward, Kenny Hebert and Rashie Hodge Jr. to graduation. The Wildcats return Jerry Roberts Jr., who is coming off a broken leg suffered in mid-November, as well as Issaiah Johnson and Malik Reed, both of whom have one career start.

The UA signed three linebackers in the 2022 recruiting class including 4-star prospect Sterling ‘Deuce’ Lane II.

Echols is Arizona’s third transfer addition this offseason, joining ex-UCLA safety DJ Warnell and former Southern Utah tight end Tanner McLachlan.