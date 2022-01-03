Former Michigan linebacker Anthony Solomon commits to Arizona

The Arizona Wildcats have added a third transfer on Monday, their second on defense.

Former Michigan Wolverines linebacker Anthony Solomon announced his commitment to Arizona after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier in the day.

Solomon didn’t see much time at a loaded linebacker group in his three seasons in Ann Arbor. He appeared in 23 games with the Wolverines, with most of his time being on special teams. He also played VIPER in 2020 when Don Brown was the Wolverines’ DC. During his career at UM, he only tallied six tackles.

The 6-foot-1, 215 pound LB was a 4-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class coming out of St. Thomas Aquinas High in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He had 39 offers and chose Michigan over the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, and Texas.

Solomon should see more time on defense in Tucson and will help bolster an inexperienced group. He is the second linebacker transfer to commit to Arizona on Monday, the other being former USC backer Hunter Echols.

Arizona has now added five transfers since Dec. 15, including Echols and ex-UTEP wide receiver Jacob Cowing.