Arizona football to sign 1 more player Wednesday, per Jedd Fisch

Until a few years ago, Wednesday was one of the biggest days on the college football calendar. But with the addition of and early signing period in December, this week's National Signing Day has lost a lot of its luster since most prospects have already been locked in.

That’s the case for Arizona, which in December signed 23 high school players and have also added eight transfers from other FBS programs.

UA coach Jedd Fisch said Friday that his program has one more scholarship available, and that he expects to use it to sign a recruit on Wednesday. The top target is Kevonte Henry, a 3-star linebacker from California.

Henry, who is committed to Michigan but didn’t sign in December, took an official visit to Arizona this weekend. If he flips to the Wildcats he would be their sixth top-400 signee and further strengthen a 2022 recruiting class that 247Sports ranks 21st in the country and second in the Pac-12.

The UA also hosted more than two dozen 2023 and 2024 prospects over the weekend, with the group occupying a section of the Zona Zoo for Saturday’s men’s basketball win over ASU. During that game the football newcomers who enrolled early were introduced to the crowd at McKale Center ahead of a public Meet The Team event scheduled for Feb. 4.

Arizona is set to begin spring practice on March 4, and many of the workouts are expected to be open to the public as they were last spring and during preseason training camp.