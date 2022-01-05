Former Arizona WR Boobie Curry commits to UCF

For whatever reason, Boobie Curry never lived up to the high expectations that came with him to Tucson. Maybe he’ll have more success reaching those heights in Orlando.

The former Arizona wide receiver announced Wednesday he was transferring to UCF, where he’ll have two seasons of eligibility to play.

Curry played in 26 games for the Wildcats from 2019-21, starting 11 including three this past season. In 2021 he had 21 receptions for 233 yards and three touchdowns, most among UA receivers, and for his career caught 37 passes for 390 yards and three scores.

A 4-star prospect from Houston, Curry signed with the UA in the 2019 recruiting class and was considering an unofficial package deal with Grant Gunnell, his quarterback at Si Pius X High School. Gunnell transferred to Memphis after the 2020 season but did not play this fall due to injury.

At UCF, Curry will be part of an offense that averaged 31.9 points per game in 2021. The Golden Knights return leading receiver Ryan O’Keefe but no one else on last year’s team caught more than 25 passes.

Curry is the second UA transfer to find a new school. Ex-linebacker/special teams standout Rourke Freeburg will be playing his final season at Toledo.