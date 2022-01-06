Former Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin tabbed to run USFL team

Arizona’s last two head coaches have both found new gigs in the past few months, and each will be in charge of a team set to make a big jump in the near future.

Kevin Sumlin has been announced as the head coach of the Houston Gamblers, one of eight teams in the revived United States Football League. It will be Sumlin’s first coaching job since the UA fired him in December 2020 after three seasons.

The 57-year-old Sumlin, who was 9-20 with the Wildcats, got his start as a college head coach in Houston, leading the Cougars to a 35-17 record from 2008-11 before leaving for Texas A&M. However, this Houston team won’t actually be playing in that city, as all eight teams in the new USFL would play all games in Birmingham, Ala.

Sumlin’s new gig comes about a month after former Arizona head coach Rich Rodriguez took over the Jacksonville State program after spending his post-UA time as defensive coordinator at Ole Miss and Louisiana-Monroe. Jacksonville State is set to move from FCS to FBS in 2023, joining Conference USA.