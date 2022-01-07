4-star RB Rayshon Luke, an Arizona target, to announce college choice Saturday during All-American Bowl

The U.S. Army All-American Bowl is being held Saturday in San Antonio, a high school all-star game that will feature many of the best incoming college freshmen in the country.

This year, that game will include at least one soon-to-be Wildcat, and possibly a second.

Rayshon Luke, a 4-star running back from California, is one of at least 10 uncommitted 2022 recruiting class prospects who plan to announce their college choices during the game, which is set to air at 11 a.m. MT on NBC. Luke is expected to choose between Arizona, Louisville, San Jose State and UCLA.

The 5-foot-8, 175-pound Luke, ranked by 247Sports as the No. 261 player in the country as well as the 20th-best running back and No. 24 prospect from California, took an official visit to the UA on Dec. 10. That was the same weekend Arizona had 2022 signees Jay Ayviauynn Celestine, Kevin Green Jr., Ephesians Prysock and Isaiah Ward in town, and UA coach Jedd Fisch said at his Early Signing Day press conference that “we ended up batting 1.000 this past weekend.”

That may mean Luke has already committed, and possibly signed, but was waiting until the All-American Bowl to publicly announce.

Several 247Sports recruiting experts think that’s the case, as three of the five 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions—including the three most recent—have Luke headed to Arizona.

If Luke picks Arizona he would be the fifth 4-star prospect of the 2022 class, which currently ranks 23rd nationally and second in the Pac-12. The highest-rated signee in school history, 4-star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, is also playing in the All-American Bowl and is on the same team (2022 West) as Luke. The two faced each other twice this past season, with Luke’s St. John Bosco winning the regular-season matchup but McMillan’s Servite winning in the playoffs.