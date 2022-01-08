4-star California running back Rayshon Luke announces commitment, and signing, to Arizona

A speedy and versatile running back from California, 4-star prospect Rayshon Luke, is officially an Arizona Wildcat.

Read on below for his profile.

High School: St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

Hometown: Bellflower

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 163 pounds

2021 Stats: 76 car, 944 yds, 10 TD & 22 rec, 389 yds, 3 TD

Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Duke, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Oregon State, San Jose State, UNLV, USC

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 261 nationally, No. 20 running back, No. 24 in California

Analysis: It is very enjoyable watching Luke play football. A ton of fun actually.

Luke has amazing, elite-level speed. He consistently outruns everyone and everything on the field. It comes as natural to him as going on a Sunday stroll through the park. There are times it appears the defense has a bead on him and he just turns on the afterburners and is gone. It’s quite a sight to see.

Luke marries that speed with excellent vision and change of direction. He stretches the field, finds the lane created by the line, changes direction without losing any speed, and accelerates through the hole in the blink of an eye.

This combination of skills make him a dangerous weapon out of the backfield. And he has produced at a high level at a SoCal, and national, powerhouse in the toughest league in the nation. Luke averaged 12.4 yards per carry during his senior season, which is just an insane number. To top it off, he finished his career at St. John Bosco averaging 10 yards per carry. He finished his career with over 2,000 yards rushing and 24 touchdowns.

It’s not just his running ability that makes him successful. He is also an excellent receiver out of the backfield. Just like in the ground game, he uses his speed to blaze past the defense and get behind them for huge chunk plays. In his career he averaged 17.1 yards per reception and had five career scores.

It’s also worth noting that he has been impressive at the U.S. Army All-American Game practice this week and has stood out among some of the nation’s best high school players.

This is a fantastic addition to the offense for Arizona. He has a lot of versatility and will end up playing all over the field for the ‘Cats.

SENIOR SEASON HIGHLIGHTS