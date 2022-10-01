Arizona vs. Colorado football game thread

It’s Game Day!
The Arizona Wildcats play their first Pac-12 home game of the season when they host the Colorado Buffaloes.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!
Arizona-Colorado game time, details:
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022
- Time: 6:30 p.m. PT
- Location: Arizona Stadium; Tucson, Ariz.
- Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 17.5-point favorite.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Colorado on?
Arizona-Colorado will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. JB Long (play-by-play) and Max Browne (analyst) will be broadcasting the game.
How can I watch Arizona-Colorado online?
The stream of Arizona-Colorado can be viewed at Pac-12.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Colorado on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Colorado on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Colorado?
Arizona-Colorado pregame coverage:
