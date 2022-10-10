How former Arizona Wildcats fared in Week 5 of NFL season

Another NFL Sunday has concluded. Here’s how all former Arizona Wildcats around the league fared in Week 5 of the NFL season.

Gary Brightwell, RB, New York Giants

Brightwell finally broke through Sunday, scoring a game-tying touchdown in the New York Giants’ 27-22 comeback win over Green Bay in London.

On second-and-goal with over 10 minutes remaining in the game, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones handed the ball off to Brightwell, who powered into the end zone for the score. It was Brightwell’s first touchdown of his NFL career.

The former sixth round pick has played sparingly for the Giants through five games this season, but the touchdown Sunday should give New York coaches more confidence in Brightwell’s ability to come in for Saquon Barkley.

Brightwell is also New York’s kick return man. He had three returns for 56 yards against Green Bay.

Nick Folk, K, New England Patriots

Folk had a productive day at the office, scoring 17 of New England’s 29 points in a shutout win over Detroit. Folk was 5-for-5 on field goal attempts, including a long of 44 yards.

Folk has now made 61 (!!) straight field goals from under 50 yards, extending his NFL record.

Patriots coach Bill Belichich had some high praise for his kicker after the game.

"I can't say enough about Nick Folk. He's so professional, consistent and dependable"



Bill Belichick on Nick Folk's performance today pic.twitter.com/k9kVtB2a2p — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) October 9, 2022

Will Parks, S, New York Jets

Parks recorded a pair of tackles for the Jets in their 40-17 win over Miami. The victory must feel extra sweet for Parks, who was signed by Miami last season but only saw minimal action in one game before being released.

Now what? Haha. Just a warm up. Let’s get money. We win. Back to work tomorrow. — William (@PhillyWill11) October 9, 2022

Roy Lopez, DT, Houston Texans

Lopez had two tackles for the Texans in their 13-6 victory over Jacksonville. Houston’s defense delivered to earn the team in its first win of the season. The Texans kept the Jaguars out of the end zone all game despite conceding 422 yards of offense.

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB, San Francisco 49ers

Flannigan-Fowles had four tackles including a sack in San Francisco’s 37-15 win over Carolina.

Dane Cruikshank, DB, Chicago Bears

Cruikshank missed his third consecutive game with a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 2.