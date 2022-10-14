Friday Night Lights: Brandon Johnson continues to impress, Carter Stoutmire keeps making plays

We are back for another edition of Friday Night Lights!

We have plenty to catch up on with Arizona’s 19 known commitments for 2023.

Follow along with our Friday Night Lights, Week 5 edition, to see how they’re faring.

4-star QB Brayden Dorman, Vista Ridge (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Game Result: Won 64-20 over Air Academy

5-2 Game Stats: 21-for-27, 527 yds, 6 TD, 0 INT; 4 car, 8 yds

143-for-197, 2,484 yds, 32 TD, 6 INT; 20 car, 95 yds, 3 TD Notes: Dorman was dominant against the Air Academy last weekend. He had his fourth straight game with five or more touchdowns, and his second straight with six. He also had another clean game with no interceptions. After starting the season with a little shaky, Dorman has settled in and is playing his tail off.

3-star OL Elijha Payne, Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.)

Game Result: Won 42-0 over Bishop Alemany

Won 42-0 over Bishop Alemany Team Record: 3-4

3-4 Game Stats: N/A

N/A Season Stats: N/A

N/A Notes: I was unable to find any film of Payne as he faced off against future teammate Rhino Tapaatoutai.

3-star WR Jackson Holman, Mission Viejo (Calif.)

Game Result: Won 55-27 over Helix

Won 55-27 over Helix Team Record: 6-1

6-1 Game Stats: 3 rec, 105 yds

3 rec, 105 yds Season Stats: 20 rec, 378 yds, 5 TD

20 rec, 378 yds, 5 TD Notes: Holman had a great game against Helix. First things first....Holman is a great run blocker. He sealed the edge to allow his RB to gain the first on one play. What’s even better? How about blocking for his scrambling QB, way downfield, who scored on a busted play? Receiving wise, Holman only had three catches, but they were good. His best catch...probably of the year so far...was downfield with the DB in excellent position. Holman managed to catch the ball and pin it to the defender for a completion. You can see a better look at it below.

The Catch

3-star OL Rhino Tapaatoutai, Bishop Alemany (Mission Hills, Calif.)

Game Result: Lost 42-0 to Sierra Canyon

Lost 42-0 to Sierra Canyon Team Record: 2-4

2-4 Game Stats: N/A

N/A Season Stats: 10 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sack, 1 PBU

10 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sack, 1 PBU Notes: I was unable to find any stats or highlights of Rhino as he took on his future teammate Elijha Payne.

3-star RB Brandon Johnson, Highland (Palmdale, Calif.)

Game Result: Won 65-6 over Antelope Valley

Won 65-6 over Antelope Valley Team Record: 6-1

6-1 Game Stats: 8 car, 74 yds, 3 TD

8 car, 74 yds, 3 TD Season Stats: 82 car, 712 yds, 13 TD; 9 rec, 197 yds, 3 TD

82 car, 712 yds, 13 TD; 9 rec, 197 yds, 3 TD Notes: Another week, another game of Johnson going off. He is easily one of the most slippery players I’ve seen. Couple that with his speed and it’s a defense’s nightmare. Enjoy his game highlights with a bonus this week....his midseason highlights as well.

Midseason Highlights

2-star OL Tylen Gonzalez, Carlsbad (N.M.)

Game Result: Won 33-26 over Organ Mountain

Won 33-26 over Organ Mountain Team Record: 4-3

4-3 Game Stats: 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack

2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack Season Stats: 11 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sack (stats appear to be incomplete)

11 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sack (stats appear to be incomplete) Notes: I was unable to find any clips of Gonzalez in action.

3-star ATH Solomon Davis, Charter Oak (Covina, Calif.)

Game Result: Won 59-14 over Marina

Won 59-14 over Marina Team Record: 7-0

7-0 Game Stats: 1 rec, 27 yds, 1 TD

1 rec, 27 yds, 1 TD Season Stats: 17 rec, 295 yds, 7 TD; 7 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 3 PBU, 1 forced fumble

17 rec, 295 yds, 7 TD; 7 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 3 PBU, 1 forced fumble Notes: Davis had one catch, but it was for a score. He just beat his man at the line and got the easy pass and catch. You can see that clip below as well as his midseason highlights.

Midseason Highlights

3-star CB Carter Stoutmire, Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Tex.)

Game Result: Won 39-14 over Trinity Christian

Won 39-14 over Trinity Christian Team Record: 5-1

5-1 Game Stats: 2 tackles, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 1 forced fumble

2 tackles, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 1 forced fumble Season Stats: 22 tackles, 2 TFL, 4 INT, 5 PBU

22 tackles, 2 TFL, 4 INT, 5 PBU Notes: Stoutmire made another great play on the ball against Trinity. Stoutmire maneuvered himself into excellent position between the WR and QB and just reached up to snag the interception as the ball came his way.

3-star CB Canyon Moses, Legacy (Midland, Tex.)

Game Result: Lost 49-34 to Frienship

Lost 49-34 to Frienship Team Record: 2-4

2-4 Game Stats: 1 tackle

1 tackle Season Stats: 35 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 4 PBU, 1 forced fumble

35 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 4 PBU, 1 forced fumble Notes: Moses had a relatively quiet game against Frienship. He did have a 60-yd kick return, which was his biggest play of the game.

3-star S Arian Parish, Katy (Tex.)

Game Result: Won 54-0 over Paetow

Won 54-0 over Paetow Team Record: 7-0

7-0 Game Stats: Unknown

Unknown Season Stats: Unknown

Unknown Notes: I was unable to find any stats nor highlights of Parish.

3-star ATH Gavin Hunter, Mililani (Honolulu)

Game Result: Won 42-21

Won 42-21 Team Record: 6-2

6-2 Game Stats: Unknown

Unknown Season Stats: 9 rec, 161 yds, 6 TD; 21 tackles, 1 TFL, 3 INT, 4 PBU

9 rec, 161 yds, 6 TD; 21 tackles, 1 TFL, 3 INT, 4 PBU Notes: I was unable to find any clips nor stats of Hunter.

3-star CB Sean Brown, Simi Valley (Calif.)

Game Result: Lost 39-32 to Calabasas

Lost 39-32 to Calabasas Team Record: 4-3

4-3 Game Stats: Unknown

Unknown Season Stats: 6 rec, 88 yds, 1 TD; 16 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 5 PBU, 1 forced fumble

6 rec, 88 yds, 1 TD; 16 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 5 PBU, 1 forced fumble Notes: I was unable to find any stats nor highlights of Brown.

3-star S Justin Johnson, Inglewood (Calif.)

Game Result: Won 63-0 over Centennial

Won 63-0 over Centennial Team Record: 7-0

7-0 Game Stats: 1 tackle, 1 sack, 1 INT (based on highlights)

1 tackle, 1 sack, 1 INT (based on highlights) Season Stats: 9 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT (incomplete, based on highlights)

9 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT (incomplete, based on highlights) Notes: Johnson made some big plays for Inglewood this past weekend. In one play, he flew off the edge as the center flung the snap over the QB’s head. Johnson adjusted as the QB picked the ball up and picked up the sack. He also had an incredibly easy interception when the opposing QB threw a duck.

Midseason Highlights

3-star S Genesis Smith, Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.)

Game Result: Won 38-13 over Perry

Won 38-13 over Perry Team Record: 5-1

5-1 Game Stats: 7 tackles

7 tackles Season Stats: 32 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 INT, 8 PBU

32 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 INT, 8 PBU Notes: Smith had a solid game against Perry. Smith show-cased his fluid hip movement and his closing speed to hold the opposing receiver to little, or no, gain. He also played a little pass rush, flying in from offscreen to crack the QB just after he threw the ball. I stand strong that one of the biggest attributes that he’ll bring to Tucson is his ability to successfully play the run. He isn’t afraid to play in the box and tackle the ball carrier.

3-star EDGE Tristan Davis, Lakeridge (Lake Oswego, Ore.)

Game Result: Lost 28-14 to Tigard

Lost 28-14 to Tigard Team Record: 2-4

2-4 Game Stats: 8 tackles, 3 TFL

8 tackles, 3 TFL Season Stats: 46 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 2 sacks

46 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 2 sacks Notes: Davis is a problem coming off the edge. In the lone play shown below, one can see his explosiveness and quickness off the snap. He also has great tackling technique, wrapping up as soon as contact is made.

3-star DL Lucas Conti, Centennial (Corona, Calif.)

Game Result: Won 62-14 over Roosevelt

Won 62-14 over Roosevelt Team Record: 6-1

6-1 Game Stats: Unknown

Unknown Season Stats: 15 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PBU

15 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PBU Notes: I was unable to find any stats nor clips of Conti.

3-star DL Domonic Lolesio, Poly (Long Beach, Calif.)

Game Result: Won 70-0 over Woodrow Wilson

Won 70-0 over Woodrow Wilson Team Record: 7-0

7-0 Game Stats: 5 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 sack

5 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 sack Season Stats: 46 tackles, 18.0 TFL, 6 sacks, 4 PBU, 2 forced fumble

46 tackles, 18.0 TFL, 6 sacks, 4 PBU, 2 forced fumble Notes: Lolesio is such a violent pass rusher. In one instances against WW, Lolesio blew up his blocker and pushed him back right into the ball carrier, and he finished the play. Lolesio plays so fast, with such a high motor, and just shreds opposing offensive lines. He has also improved his ability to shed blocks, as seen in the first play in his highlights below.

3-star LB Kamuela Kaaihue, Roosevelt (Honolulu)

Game Result: Lost 38-30 to Farrington

Lost 38-30 to Farrington Team Record: 2-4

2-4 Game Stats: 1 tackle, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery; 5 rec, 77 yds, 1 TD

1 tackle, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery; 5 rec, 77 yds, 1 TD Season Stats: 11 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery; 22 rec, 349 yds, 2 TD

11 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery; 22 rec, 349 yds, 2 TD Notes: I was unable to find any clips of Kaaihue this past weekend, however, he appeared to have a solid game based on his stat line.

3-star EDGE Julian Savaiinaea, St. Louis (Honolulu)