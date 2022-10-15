Arizona vs. Washington game thread

It’s Game Day!

The Arizona Wildcats are back on the road to begin the second half of the season, visiting the Washington Huskies.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!

Arizona-Washington game time, details:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022

Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 Time: 2:30 p.m. PT

2:30 p.m. PT Location: Husky Stadium; Seattle, Wash.

Husky Stadium; Seattle, Wash. Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 14.5-point underdog.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Washington on?

Arizona-Washington will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. Ted Robinson (play-by-play) and Yogi Roth (analyst) will be broadcasting the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Washington online?

The stream of Arizona-Washington can be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Washington on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Washington on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Washington?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Arizona-Washington pregame coverage: