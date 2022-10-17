 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kickoff time, TV info announced for Arizona’s Homecoming matchup vs. No. 12 USC

By Brian J. Pedersen
/ new
arizona-wildcats-football-kickoff-time-tv-info-pac12-usc-trojans-homecoming-2022 Arizona Athletics

Arizona’s only home game in a 6-week span is Homecoming, with a great opponent and now an even better start time.

The Wildcats’ Oct. 29 matchup against No. 12 USC is set for a 4 p.m. PT kickoff, with the game being shown on the Pac-12 Network. It will be Arizona’s fifth consecutive game on Pac-12 Network, as well as the earliest in a season they’ve had a home kickoff prior to 5 p.m. since 2016.

The UA (3-4, 1-2 Pac-12) is 8-37 all-time against the Trojans, its worst mark against any conference opponent. USC (6-1, 4-1) has won the last nine meetings, though three of the previous four have been decided by one score including last season’s 41-34 result in Los Angeles.

Arizona’s last win in the series game in 2012, a 39-36 result over an 18th-ranked Trojans squad.

Since starting its first two home games at 8 p.m. local time, Arizona’s kickoffs have been moving up steadily. The Pac-12 home opener against Colorado was at 6:30 p.m. and the Oregon game was at 6.

Last year’s first day game, also for Homecoming, saw the Wildcats end a 20-game losing streak by beating Cal for their only win of the season.

First day game (before 5 p.m.) of season at Arizona Stadium (Since 2010)

2022: Oct. 29 vs. USC

2021: Nov. 6 vs. Cal (W, 10-3)

2020: Nov. 14 vs. USC (L, 34-30)*

2019: Nov. 2 vs. Oregon State (L, 56-38)

2018: Nov. 24 vs. ASU (L, 41-40)

2017: None

2016: Oct. 15 vs. USC (L, 48-14)

2015: Oct. 2 vs. Oregon State (W, 44-7)

2014: Nov. 15 vs. Washington (W, 27-26)

2013: Nov. 16 vs. Washington State (L, 24-17)

2012: Oct. 27 vs. USC (W, 39-36)

2011: Nov. 5 vs. Utah (L, 34-21)

2010: Oct. 9 vs. Oregon State (L, 29-27)

*-season opener

More From Arizona Desert Swarm

Loading comments...