Kickoff time, TV info announced for Arizona’s Homecoming matchup vs. No. 12 USC

Arizona’s only home game in a 6-week span is Homecoming, with a great opponent and now an even better start time.

The Wildcats’ Oct. 29 matchup against No. 12 USC is set for a 4 p.m. PT kickoff, with the game being shown on the Pac-12 Network. It will be Arizona’s fifth consecutive game on Pac-12 Network, as well as the earliest in a season they’ve had a home kickoff prior to 5 p.m. since 2016.

The UA (3-4, 1-2 Pac-12) is 8-37 all-time against the Trojans, its worst mark against any conference opponent. USC (6-1, 4-1) has won the last nine meetings, though three of the previous four have been decided by one score including last season’s 41-34 result in Los Angeles.

Arizona’s last win in the series game in 2012, a 39-36 result over an 18th-ranked Trojans squad.

Since starting its first two home games at 8 p.m. local time, Arizona’s kickoffs have been moving up steadily. The Pac-12 home opener against Colorado was at 6:30 p.m. and the Oregon game was at 6.

Last year’s first day game, also for Homecoming, saw the Wildcats end a 20-game losing streak by beating Cal for their only win of the season.