Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan wins second Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award

We said the first time wouldn’t be the last time, and we were dead on.

Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan has been named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for the second time in three weeks, the first UA player in program history with multiple freshman honors.

T-Mac had seven catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday’s 49-39 loss at Washington, all career bests. He’s caught a TD pass in four straight games, and his six scores this season are the most by a UA freshman receiver since Nate Phillips had seven in 2013.

McMillan leads all FBS freshmen in TD catches, while his 470 receiving yards are second-most.

“I think he’s just getting started,” UA coach Jedd Fisch said Saturday. “Honestly, I think he is getting more and more confident every day. He’s practicing better every day. He’s believing in himself more and more and more, that the plays that he used to make in high school actually can be made in college, too. And he’s beginning to do that, and it’s pretty cool to see T-Mac play. And we’re excited about continuing to develop T-Mac into what I believe will be one the best receivers in the country here in the next few years.”

The last UA freshman with 100 receiving yards and two TDs in a game was Rob Gronkowski in 2007.