Arizona football notebook: Dorian Singer makes award watch list, former WR Stanley Berryhill III signed to Lions practice squad

From walk-on to midseason watch list, it’s been a tremendous ascent for Dorian Singer during his first year and a half of college football.

Singer has been added to the watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, given to college football’s top pass catcher, regardless of position. He gives Arizona two Biletnikoff contenders, joining fellow receiver Jacob Cowing.

This season Singer has 41 catches for 605 yards and two touchdowns, and in 12 career games he’s hauled in 59 passes for 906 yards and two scores. After joining the Wildcats as a walk-on in spring 2021, Singer didn’t appear in a game until late October last season and then was given a scholarship in January.

Singer is set to become Arizona’s 43rd career 1,000-yard receiver, a milestone that is likely to happen Oct. 29 against No. 12 USC. It would be the second major milestone for a UA wideout this season, with Cowing topping 3,000 career yards against Colorado.

Combined with Tetairoa McMillan winning two Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors, Arizona’s WR corps is more than living up to its preseason hype.

Injury update

Arizona’s bye comes at a great time for a roster that, while having mostly avoided major injury, is dealing with some banged up players.

The second half of the 49-39 loss at Washington saw both Cowing and quarterback Jayden de Laura suffer minor ankle injuries, while left guard Josh Donovan injured a knee on special teams and did not return to action. UA coach Jedd Fisch said Donovan, who has started all seven games at LG, could return for the USC game.

“It’ll be up to treatment and rehab, but nothing nothing structural,” Fisch said. “Nothing structural that would affect his ability to play in two weeks if he’s feeling up to it.”

Fisch said the time off should also help running back Michael Wiley, who missed the Washington game, and defensive tackle Tia Savea, who hasn’t played the last two games.

As for freshman RB Rayshon ‘Speedy’ Luke, his return is still uncertain. Luke had ankle surgery in late September, at which time Fisch said it would be a 4- to 6-week recovery, but being back in time for USC is “probably a stretch.”

Luke played the first three games of the season, leaving him one appearance before he’d have to burn his redshirt. Depending on when Luke is able to return, Fisch said they’d consider whether to hold him out and retain his eligibility.

“If he’s back healthy and we have five (games) left to go then he’ll play,” Fisch said.

Berryhill heading to Motor City

Third time’s a charm for Stanley Berryhill III?

The former UA wide receiver has been signed by the Detroit Lions to their practice squad, marking the third NFL team Berryhill has been with in his first pro season.

Berryhill had been signed to the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad on Sept. 20 but was never elevated to the active roster for a game. He joined the Cardinals after spending the spring and preseason with the Atlanta Falcons, who signed him as an undrafted free agent.

Detroit, which is 1-4 and coming off a bye, has 13 other receivers on his roster but that includes several injured targets. Per PrideOfDetroit.com, Quintez Cephus and Jameson Williams are both on injured reserve, DJ Chark hasn’t played since Week 3 and leading receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds are dealing with ankle injuries.