Arizona football opens as double-digit underdog against Oregon

Arizona coach Jedd Fisch reiterated Saturday night that the football program is always underdogs no matter who they’re playing. The semantics of that statement may be up for question, but this week Las Vegas agrees.

Arizona has opened as a 10.5 point underdog to Oregon, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. No over/under has been listed yet.

The game will air on Pac-12 Networks Saturday at 6 p.m. MST.

This is the second game this season in which Arizona has been a double-digit home underdog. The Wildcats were 12.5-point dogs to Mississippi State and failed to cover, losing 39-17.

In its last 20 games as a home double-digit underdog, the Wildcats are 12-8 against the spread (ATS) and 5-15 overall. The last time Arizona won as a double-digit dog at home came against Oregon in 2013, when the Wildcats upset the Ducks 42-16 behind four Ka’Deem Carey touchdowns.

In their last 10 meetings, Arizona is 5-5 ATS playing Oregon, having failed to cover four of the last five games.

Oregon is 14-6 ATS in its last 20 games as a road favorite of 10 or more points.

Arizona and Oregon are both 3-2 ATS this season.

