Rob Gronkowski to serve as honorary captain for Homecoming game vs. USC

Rob Gronkowski is headed back to Tucson for Homecoming.

Arizona football announced that Gronkowski will serve as the honors captain for Arizona’s game against USC next Saturday.

Gronkowski will make his first appearance at Arizona Stadium since coaching the 2021 spring game, when he led the Red Team to a victory.

During that visit, Gronk set a Guinness world record by catching a football from a helicopter.

Gronkowski hasn’t been in attendance for an Arizona home game since the 2009 season, which he sat out with a back injury. He was an All-American at Arizona in 2008, recording 47 receptions for 672 yards and 10 touchdowns despite missing the season’s first three games.

After missing the 2009 season, the Amherst, NY native forewent his senior year.

He spent the next nine seasons with the New England Patriots, winning three Super Bowls and making five Pro Bowl teams. After a brief retirement, Gronkowski joined former Patriots teammate Tom Brady in Tampa Bay in 2020, where they teamed up to win Super Bowl LV.

Gronkowski retired for good after the 2021 season.