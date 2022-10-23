Arizona football opens as 3-score underdog for Homecoming game against USC

The Arizona Wildcats will be heavy underdogs when they host No. 10. USC for Homecoming this Saturday.

Arizona has opened as a 15.5-point underdog to the Trojans, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. No over/under has been listed.

The game will air on Pac-12 Networks Saturday at 4 p.m. MST.

This is the third straight game that Arizona is receiving double digits in points. The Wildcats covered as 14.5-point dogs at Washington but failed to cover against Oregon when they were getting 15.5 points.

The UA is 12-8 against the spread (ATS) in its last 20 games as home double-digit underdogs, according to OddsShark. Arizona’s last home win as a double-digit dog came against Oregon in 2013.

Arizona is 3-6 ATS in its last nine games against USC.

Last year the Trojans hosted the Wildcats as 21.5-point favorites but Arizona covered, losing 41-34.

Arizona is 4-3 ATS this year, while USC is 5-2.

