Arizona football vs. USC score predictions

The Arizona Wildcats are 19-61-1 all-time against Top 10 college football teams, including earlier this season when they lost 49-22 to then-No. 8 Oregon.

Enter USC, which is ranked No. 10 in the country. The only loss for the Trojans (6-1, 4-1 Pac-12) came two weeks ago in a 43-42 setback at Utah.

Arizona (3-4, 1-3) is a 15-point underdog, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Who will win this matchup? Here’s what our staff thinks:

Kim Doss — USC wins 52-35

It’s pretty simple. Arizona doesn’t have the defense to contain the USC offense. The Wildcats will be able to score, but there’s no way they limit the Trojans’ offense unless the visitors start dropping down the depth chart due to injuries or the game being out-of-hand.

Ezra Amacher — USC wins 42-27

I think Arizona’s offense will put up some points against USC , but ultimately the Trojans will be too much. The Wildcats defense has had trouble stopping dynamic quarterbacks all season, and Caleb Williams will be as tough to defend as it gets in the Pac-12. USC runs away with this one late.

Adam Green — USC wins 48-31

On a good day, Arizona is not as talented as USC. On a good day with the Trojans having a bad day, Arizona still is not as talented as USC.

While the Wildcats’ offense is improved over last year, it has become apparent their defense is at best, present. Unfortunately that means Arizona’s only chance of winning is via shootout, and while they are fully capable of lighting up the scoreboard this weekend’s opponent is even better.

Arizona’s only chance involves playing a nearly flawless game offensively, meaning no turnovers and points on virtually every possession. Even if that happens, the Wildcats will need to steal a possession or two via crucial stops or turnovers. Could it happen? Of course.

Will it? Probably not.

Brandon Combs — USC wins 49-42

This game will, most likely, come down to a shoot out. Arizona has a great offense and will be able to score points against a not-so-great Trojan defense, that also has injuries. The Trojans have a great offense and should be able to score easily against Arizona’s not-great defense. It is worthy to note that Arizona did do a good job of stopping the run against Washington. But Troy Dye is a different beast.

It comes down to the fact I believe the USC defense will be able to make one more stop than Arizona.

Brian J. Pedersen — USC wins 49-33

Arizona had scored 32 points in its previous three games when it lost 42-34 in Los Angeles last November, and that was with an offense far worse than what it’s working with now. But USC’s offense, which always seems to be good, is a couple notches better this time around and has better athletes than the Wildcats.

That’s been the case with the previous two opponents, Oregon and Washington, and while the UA has the weapons to keep up when it has the ball until it can show an ability to make key stops on defense the track meet losses will continue.

