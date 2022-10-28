Arizona QB Jayden de Laura added to Manning Award watch list

Jayden de Laura is having a monster season for Arizona, and it’s getting national attention.

The UA quarterback is one of 12 players that were added this week to the watch list for the Manning Award, given annually to college football’s top passer. Unlike other QB awards, though, it takes into account bowl performances.

De Laura ranks fourth in FBS in passing yards per game (324.9) and has thrown for 19 touchdowns with seven interceptions. His 2,274 already ranks 16th in school history, and his three 400-yard games are tied with Jason Johnson in 2002 for the most in a season.

The Manning Award, sponsored by the Sugar Bowl Committee, named de Laura its Star of the Week after he threw for 484 yards and six TDs against Colorado.

Created in 2004, the Manning Award has twice gone to Pac-12 quarterbacks. USC’s Matt Leinart won the inaugural award, with Oregon’s Marcus Mariota claiming it in 2014.

De Laura was one of four Pac-12 passers added to the midseason list along with Oregon’s Bo Nix, Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. and USC’s Caleb Williams. Already on there were Utah’s Cameron Rising and UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson.