Arizona vs. USC: How to watch Week 9 matchup

It’s Game Day!

The Arizona Wildcats are back after a week off to take on the 10th-ranked USC Trojans for Homecoming.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.

Arizona-USC game time, details:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022

Time: 4 p.m. PT

Location: Arizona Stadium; Tucson, Ariz.

Arizona Stadium; Tucson, Ariz. Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 15-point underdog.

Which TV channel is Arizona-USC on?

Arizona-USC will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. Ted Robinson (play-by-play) and Yogi Roth (analyst) will be broadcasting the game.

How can I watch Arizona-USC online?

The stream of Arizona-USC can be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-USC on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-USC on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-USC?

Arizona-USC pregame coverage: