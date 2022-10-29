Arizona vs. USC football game thread

It’s Game Day!
The Arizona Wildcats are back after a week off to take on the 10th-ranked USC Trojans for Homecoming.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!
Arizona-USC game time, details:
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022
- Time: 4 p.m. PT
- Location: Arizona Stadium; Tucson, Ariz.
- Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 14-point underdog.
Which TV channel is Arizona-USC on?
Arizona-USC will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. Ted Robinson (play-by-play) and Yogi Roth (analyst) will be broadcasting the game.
How can I watch Arizona-USC online?
The stream of Arizona-USC can be viewed at Pac-12.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-USC on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-USC on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-USC?
By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
Arizona-USC pregame coverage:
