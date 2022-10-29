Former Arizona WR Stanley Berryhill III elevated to Lions’ active roster

The Detroit Lions are staring at another losing season, sitting at 1-5 with four straight losses and only six points scored in their last two games. Maybe what they need is an injection of Stanley Berryhill III into their offense.

Berryhill, the former Arizona wide receiver, has been elevated to Detroit’s active roster ahead of Sunday’s home game against the Miami Dolphins. Unless he’s listed as inactive prior to the contest, it will mark his NFL debut after previously spending time with two other franchises.

Detroit signed Berryhill to its practice squad on Oct. 19, grabbing him off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad. Berryhill was with Arizona for about a month but never got onto the 53-man roster, and he also spent the preseason with the Atlanta Falcons after they signed him as undrafted rookie free agent.

Berryhill played at Arizona from 2017-21, starting out as a walk-on but ending as the Wildcats’ most reliable weapon in his final season. Last fall he led the UA with 83 catches for 744 yards, finishing 11th in school history with 139 career receptions.