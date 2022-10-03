Kickoff time, TV info announced for Arizona football’s trip to Washington

Has Arizona become the preferred team of the Pac-12 Network? If it means continuing to avoid the late-night TV window, that’s quite alright.

The Wildcats’ Oct. 15 game at Washington will air on the Pac-12 Network, with a 2:30 p.m. PT kickoff time. It will mark the fourth consecutive UA game on the conference’s channel, all since league play began. This comes after its three non-league games were on either CBS or Fox Sports 1.

Washington (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) is currently ranked No. 21 in the Associated Press Top 25, slipping after losing at unbeaten UCLA last Friday. The Huskies visit ASU on Saturday.

Arizona (3-2, 1-1) has lost five in a row to the Huskies, most recently last season when it fell 21-16 at home after holding a 13-0 lead. The Wildcats have lost five straight in the series in Seattle, its last win up there coming in 2007.

The Washington trip is Arizona’s only road game in October. The UA beat Colorado at home on Oct. 1, hosts No. 12 Oregon this Saturday, and after a bye has No. 6 USC coming to Tucson for Homecoming.