Tracking Arizona Wildcats’ snap counts and PFF grades vs. USC

The Arizona Wildcats played 75 offensive snaps and 81 defensive snaps in Saturday’s 45-37 loss to USC. Here is how much each player played along with their Pro Football Focus grade.

Offense

C Josh Baker, 75 (62.6)

QB Jayden de Laura, 75 (79.5)

RT Paiton Fears, 75 (50.8)

RG Jonah Savaiinaea, 75 (59.4)

WR Dorian Singer, 74 (76.8)

WR Jacob Cowing, 73 (64.1)

LT Jordan Morgan, 72 (53.1)

TE Tanner McLachlan, 72 (55.8)

WR Tetairoa McMillan, 69 (65.8)

RB Michael Wiley, 55 (73.5)

RG Sam Langi, 46 (58.9)

LG Josh Donovan, 32 (58.5)

RB D.J. Williams, 15 (81.6)

WR Anthony Simpson, 13 (59.3)

TE Keyan Burnett, 3 (58.9)

RB Jonah Coleman, 1 (64.9)

Defense

SS Christian Young, 81 (46.4)

CB Christian Roland-Wallace, 81 (62.6)

LB Jacob Manu, 80 (33.4)

CB Ephesians Prysock, 73 (64.5)

S Jaxen Turner, 69 (61.2)

LB Jerry Roberts, 68 (56.6)

DL Jalen Harris, 56 (63.5)

DL Hunter Echols, 50 (63.6)

DL Kyon Barrs, 47 (61.4)

CB Gunner Maldonado, 43 (64.1)

DL Ta’ita’i Uiagalelei, 36 (59.1)

DT Paris Shand, 27 (66.5)

S Isaiah Taylor, 25 (64.4)

CB Treydan Stukes, 24 (67.2)

DE Jeremy Mercier, 23 (60.7)

S DJ Warnell, 23 (64.0)

DE Russell Davis, 21 (60.4)

DL Jacob Kongaika, 18 (68.5)

DL Dion Wilson Jr., 18 (53.5)

DT Evan Branch-Haynes, 16 (38.2)

CB Tacario Davis, 12 (38.9)

PFF Player Grading Scale:

100-90 Elite

89-85 Pro Bowler

84-70 Starter

69-60 Backup

59-0 Replaceable