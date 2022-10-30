Kickoff time, TV info, odds announced for Arizona’s trip to Utah

For the third straight week, Arizona will avoid the late-night window as it seeks to pull off a major upset.

The Wildcats’ Nov. 5 trip to Utah will air on Pac-12 Networks at 4:30 p.m. PT. All six of Arizona’s league games so far have been picked up by the conference’s channel.

Arizona (3-5, 1-4 Pac-12) has opened as a 17-point underdog against Utah (6-2, 4-1 Pac-12), according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Wildcats are 0-5 against the Utes since 2016. Arizona’s last win against Utah was a 37-30 home victory in 2015, which at the time was the UA’s fourth straight win in the series. Arizona last won at Utah’s Rice-Eccles Stadium in 2014, 42-10.

Arizona is 8-6 against the spread (ATS) versus Utah dating to 2000, according to OddsShark. Last year the Wildcats covered as 24-point home underdogs, falling to the Utes 38-29 in a surprisingly competitive game.

This is the fourth straight game and fifth overall game this season that Arizona has been double-digit dogs. Arizona has gone 2-2 in such contests, covering the spread the last two weeks at Washington and at home against USC.

Overall, Arizona is 5-3 ATS this season. Utah is 4-4 ATS this year but has failed to cover in each of its last three games. Most recently, the Utes were touchdown-favorites at Washington State and squeaked out a 21-17 win.

Utah is almost impossible to beat as double-digit home favorites. In its last 20 such games, Utah 19-1 overall and 12-8 ATS. The Utes’ last loss as a double-digit favorite at home came against ASU in 2017, when they fell to the Sun Devils 30-10.

One sneaky trend: in the last decade, Utah has only lost three home games as a favorite in the month of November. Two of those losses have come against the Wildcats: Arizona’s 42-10 win in 2014, and the UA’s 34-24 win in 2012.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.