Friday Night Lights: Lolesio and Savaiinaea continue to be disruptive; Dorman leads Colorado in passing

We are back for another edition of Friday Night Lights!

We have plenty to catch up on with Arizona’s 19 known commitments for 2023.

Follow along with our Friday Night Lights, Week 5 edition, to see how they’re faring.

4-star QB Brayden Dorman, Vista Ridge (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Game Result: Won 46-8 over Northfield

Team Record: 4-2

4-2 Game Stats: 15-for-25, 342 yds, 6 TD, 0 INT; 3 car, -19 yds

Season Stats: 122-for-170, 1,957 yds, 26 TD, 6 INT; 16 car, 87 yds, 3 TD

122-for-170, 1,957 yds, 26 TD, 6 INT; 16 car, 87 yds, 3 TD Notes: Dorman had another very strong game against Northfield last weekend. He only had 10 incompletions and threw for over 340 yards and 6...6....touchdowns with no picks. I was unable to find any film of him. It is worth noting that Dorman leads the state of Colorado in passing yards.

3-star OL Elijha Payne, Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.)

Game Result: Lost 31-28 (OT) to Bishop Amat

Team Record: 2-4

2-4 Game Stats: N/A

Season Stats: N/A

N/A Notes: I was unable to find any film of Payne in action last weekend.

3-star WR Jackson Holman, Mission Viejo (Calif.)

Game Result: Bye week

Team Record: 5-1

5-1 Game Stats: N/A

Season Stats: 17 rec, 273 yds, 5 TD

17 rec, 273 yds, 5 TD Notes: Holman and the Diablos had a bye week this past weekend.

3-star OL Rhino Tapaatoutai, Bishop Alemany (Mission Hills, Calif.)

Game Result: Lost 43-8 to Chaminade

Team Record: 2-3

2-3 Game Stats: N/A

Season Stats: 10 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sack, 1 PBU

10 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sack, 1 PBU Notes: I was unable to find any stats or highlights of Rhino from last weekend.

3-star RB Brandon Johnson, Highland (Palmdale, Calif.)

Game Result: Won 71-0 over Eastside

Team Record: 5-1

5-1 Game Stats: 4 car, 80 yds, 2 TD; 2 rec, 129 yds, 2 TD

Season Stats: 74 car, 638 yds, 10 TD; 9 rec, 197 yds, 3 TD

74 car, 638 yds, 10 TD; 9 rec, 197 yds, 3 TD Notes: Johnson looks like he came out of a video game. He had 6 total touches and 209 total yards and 4 touchdowns against Eastside. Below is one of his TDs, a 65-yard catch and run out of the backfield. Johnson came open out of the backfield in the flat and just made the defense look silly. Take a look.

Johnson looks like he came out of a video game. He had 6 total touches and 209 total yards and 4 touchdowns against Eastside. Below is one of his TDs, a 65-yard catch and run out of the backfield. Johnson came open out of the backfield in the flat and just made the defense look silly. Take a look. Eastside Highlights

2-star OL Tylen Gonzalez, Carlsbad (N.M.)

Game Result: Won 47-37 over Alamogordo

Team Record: 3-3

3-3 Game Stats: 3 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack

Season Stats: 9 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack (stats appear to be incomplete)

9 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack (stats appear to be incomplete) Notes: I was unable to find any clips of Gonzalez in action, however, he did pick up his first sack of the season.

3-star ATH Solomon Davis, Charter Oak (Covina, Calif.)

Game Result: Won 34-3 over Los Altos

Team Record: 6-0

6-0 Game Stats: 3 rec, 98 yds, 2 TD

Season Stats: 16 rec, 268 yds, 6 TD; 7 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 3 PBU, 1 forced fumble

16 rec, 268 yds, 6 TD; 7 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 3 PBU, 1 forced fumble Notes: Davis had a great game offensively against Los Altos. He is a problem with the ball in his hand and showcased just how much. He was able to use his great vision, speed, and quickness to dodge would-be tacklers and speed down the sideline for huge of chunks of yards or a touchdown. Davis was quiet on defense, but man is he an electric playmaker.

Davis had a great game offensively against Los Altos. He is a problem with the ball in his hand and showcased just how much. He was able to use his great vision, speed, and quickness to dodge would-be tacklers and speed down the sideline for huge of chunks of yards or a touchdown. Davis was quiet on defense, but man is he an electric playmaker. Los Altos Highights

3-star CB Carter Stoutmire, Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Tex.)

Game Result: Bye week

Team Record: 4-1

4-1 Game Stats: N/A

Season Stats: 20 tackles, 2 TFL, 3 INT, 4 PBU

20 tackles, 2 TFL, 3 INT, 4 PBU Notes: Stoutmire had a bye week last weekend.

3-star CB Canyon Moses, Legacy (Midland, Tex.)

Game Result: Bye week

Team Record: 2-3

2-3 Game Stats: N/A

Season Stats: 34 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 4 PBU, 1 forced fumble

34 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 4 PBU, 1 forced fumble Notes: Moses had a bye week this past weekend.

3-star S Arian Parish, Katy (Tex.)

Game Result: Won 70-21 over Jordan

Team Record: 6-0

6-0 Game Stats: Unknown

Season Stats: Unknown

Unknown Notes: Parish flashed some good coverage skills against Jordan. He has a knack for making plays on the ball and was able to close in on Warrior receivers to disrupt the catch. He has very good closing speed as well, which allows him to make those plays.

Parish flashed some good coverage skills against Jordan. He has a knack for making plays on the ball and was able to close in on Warrior receivers to disrupt the catch. He has very good closing speed as well, which allows him to make those plays. Jordan Highlights

3-star ATH Gavin Hunter, Mililani (Honolulu)

Game Result: Won 49-14 over Leilehua

Team Record: 5-2

5-2 Game Stats: 1 rec, 26 yds, 1 TD

Season Stats: 9 rec, 161 yds, 6 TD; 21 tackles, 1 TFL, 3 INT, 4 PBU

9 rec, 161 yds, 6 TD; 21 tackles, 1 TFL, 3 INT, 4 PBU Notes: I was unable to find any clips of Hunter, however, he did have a touchdown catch in Mililani’s win last weekend.

3-star CB Sean Brown, Simi Valley (Calif.)

Game Result: Won 21-20 (OT) over Westlake

Team Record: 4-2

4-2 Game Stats: 1 rec, 18 yds; 7 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 4 PBU, 1 forced fumble

Season Stats: 6 rec, 88 yds, 1 TD; 16 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 5 PBU, 1 forced fumble

6 rec, 88 yds, 1 TD; 16 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 5 PBU, 1 forced fumble Notes: Brown continued his production and solid defensive play. He played press man and did very well, including nabbing an interception. Brown has quick-twitch play and does a great job of keeping track of his man.

Brown continued his production and solid defensive play. He played press man and did very well, including nabbing an interception. Brown has quick-twitch play and does a great job of keeping track of his man. Westlake Highlights

3-star S Justin Johnson, Inglewood (Calif.)

Game Result: Won 37-0 over Hawthorne

Team Record: 6-0

6-0 Game Stats: Unknown

Season Stats: 8 tackles (incomplete, based on highlights)

8 tackles (incomplete, based on highlights) Notes: I was unable to find any stats nor highlights of Johnson.

3-star S Genesis Smith, Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.)

Game Result: Won 10-8 over Highland

Team Record: 4-1

4-1 Game Stats: 8 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PBU

Season Stats: 25 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 INT, 8 PBU

25 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 INT, 8 PBU Notes: It was a low scoring game against Highland, but one thing that Smith showed was his ability to play in the box and against the run. That’s a nice little aspect of his game that will come in handy in Tucson.

It was a low scoring game against Highland, but one thing that Smith showed was his ability to play in the box and against the run. That’s a nice little aspect of his game that will come in handy in Tucson. Highland Highlights

3-star EDGE Tristan Davis, Lakeridge (Lake Oswego, Ore.)

Game Result: Lost 39-21 to Tualatin

Team Record: 2-3

2-3 Game Stats: 4 tackles, 1 TFL

Season Stats: 38 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 2 sacks

38 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 2 sacks Notes: I haven’t been able to find any highlights of Davis. He did, surprisingly, have his least productive game this season.

3-star DL Lucas Conti, Centennial (Corona, Calif.)

Game Result: Won 70-28 over Chaparral

Team Record: 5-1

5-1 Game Stats: Unknown

Season Stats: 15 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PBU

15 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PBU Notes: I was unable to find any stats nor clips of Conti.

3-star DL Domonic Lolesio, Poly (Long Beach, Calif.)

Game Result: Won 42-0 over Millikan

Team Record: 6-0

6-0 Game Stats: 6 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PBU, 1 forced fumble

Season Stats: 41 tackles, 15.5 TFL, 5 sacks, 4 PBU, 2 forced fumble

41 tackles, 15.5 TFL, 5 sacks, 4 PBU, 2 forced fumble Notes: Lolesio continues to be a problem for opposing offensive lines. Against Millikan, he had a great game. Lolesio plays with such a high motor and nastiness. He was able to beat his blocker on multiple instances, pressuring the quarterback and making plays behind the line. He has fantastic hand technique and is very good at shedding blocks. It’s just impressive how much he grew this offseason and his progression on the field.

Lolesio continues to be a problem for opposing offensive lines. Against Millikan, he had a great game. Lolesio plays with such a high motor and nastiness. He was able to beat his blocker on multiple instances, pressuring the quarterback and making plays behind the line. He has fantastic hand technique and is very good at shedding blocks. It’s just impressive how much he grew this offseason and his progression on the field. Millikan Highlights

3-star LB Kamuela Kaaihue, Roosevelt (Honolulu)

Game Result: Bye week

Team Record: 2-3

2-3 Game Stats: N/A

Season Stats: 10 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble; 17 rec, 272 yds, 1 TD

10 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble; 17 rec, 272 yds, 1 TD Notes: Kaaihue had a bye week.

3-star EDGE Julian Savaiinaea, St. Louis (Honolulu)