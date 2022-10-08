Oregon vs. Arizona: How to watch Week 6 matchup

It’s Game Day!
The Arizona Wildcats face the first of what could be five consecutive ranked Pac-12 opponents when they host the 12th-ranked Oregon Ducks on Family Weekend.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.
Arizona-Oregon game time, details:
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022
- Time: 6 p.m. PT
- Location: Arizona Stadium; Tucson, Ariz.
- Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 13.5-point underdog.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Oregon on?
Arizona-Oregon will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. Ted Robinson (play-by-play) and Yogi Roth (analyst) will be broadcasting the game.
How can I watch Arizona-Oregon online?
The stream of Arizona-Oregon can be viewed at Pac-12.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Oregon on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Oregon on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Oregon?
By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
Arizona-Oregon pregame coverage:
