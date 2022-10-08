Arizona vs. Oregon football game thread

It’s Game Day!

The Arizona Wildcats face the first of what could be five consecutive ranked Pac-12 opponents when they host the 12th-ranked Oregon Ducks on Family Weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!

Arizona-Oregon game time, details:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 Time: 6 p.m. PT

6 p.m. PT Location: Arizona Stadium; Tucson, Ariz.

Arizona Stadium; Tucson, Ariz. Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 13.5-point underdog.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Oregon on?

Arizona-Oregon will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. Ted Robinson (play-by-play) and Yogi Roth (analyst) will be broadcasting the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Oregon online?

The stream of Arizona-Oregon can be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Oregon on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Oregon on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Oregon?

