Arizona QB Jordan McCloud no longer with program

For the second consecutive week, Arizona has seen a player who had a significant role last season (but not as much this fall) leave the program.

Coach Jedd Fisch confirmed after Saturday night’s 49-22 home loss to No. 12 Oregon that quarterback Jordan McCloud was no longer with the team. The news previously mentioned by the broadcast team calling the game for the Pac-12 Network.

Fisch declined to elaborate on McCloud’s departure, which comes a week after tight end Alex Lines left the team.

McCloud, a redshirt junior, had not appeared in a game this season. His last action came a year ago when he suffered season-ending leg and ankle injuries against UCLA.

A transfer from South Florida, McCloud played in three games in 2021 and threw for 481 yards with two touchdowns and five interceptions. He came on in relief of Will Plummer against NAU, throwing for 66 yards and a TD on 6-of-7 passing and then started at Oregon and against UCLA.

McCloud had been listed on Arizona’s depth chart as the co-backup to Jayden de Laura with freshman Noah Fifita, but only Fifita has played this fall. Plummer or Gunner Cruz would likely move up to No. 3 behind de Laura and Fifita.

As a graduate transfer, McCloud could enter the NCAA transfer portal prior to the new transfer window set up for after the regular season. He would have two seasons of eligibility remaining.