Arizona Wildcats football opens as three-score underdog against Washington

After failing to cover a double-digit spread at home against Oregon, oddsmakers are losing confidence in the Arizona Wildcats.

Arizona has opened as a 15.5-point underdog to Washington, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. No over/under has been listed.

The road game will air on Pac-12 Networks Saturday at 2:30 p.m. MST.

This is the third game this season in which Arizona has been a double-digit underdog. The UA was getting 12.5 points in its non-conference contest against Mississippi State and failed to cover, falling 39-17. This past Saturday, Arizona was a 13.5-point underdog to Oregon and lost 49-22.

15.5 points is the Wildcats’ largest underdog spread since last year’s Territorial Cup, when they were 20-point dogs (and failed to cover).

In Arizona’s last 20 games as a double-digit underdog, it is 8-12 against the spread (ATS) and 0-20 overall, according to OddsShark. The UA’s last win as a double-digit dog was at Oregon in 2014.

A year ago Arizona was a 17-point home underdog to Washington and covered, falling 21-16. Since 2011, however, Arizona has failed to cover in six of its last nine matchups against the Huskies.

Moreover, Arizona has consistently struggled to cover in weeks leading up to a bye. In the UA’s last 12 games preceding a bye week, it is 2-9-1 ATS.

If you’re looking for reasons to bet on Arizona ATS or straight-up, take into account that Washington was a 13.5-point favorite against Arizona State and lost 45-38. The prior week, the Huskies were favored by 2.5 points against UCLA and lost 40-32.

With that said, Washington has covered its last four games a double-digit home favorite.

