How former Arizona Wildcats fared in Week 8 of NFL season

Week 8 of the NFL season is complete. Here’s how all former Arizona Wildcats around the league fared.

Nick Folk, K, New England Patriots

Folk was the MVP of New England’s 22-17 win over the New York Jets, connecting on all five of his field goal attempts including a long of 52 yards. He made three more field goals from 42 yards or longer. Folk’s performance was in fact reminiscent of his days with the Jets, who he played for from 2010-16.

Folk, who turns 38 years old this week, is proving to still be one of the most reliable kickers in the NFL. He has connected on 88.2% of field goal attempts this year and ranks tied for fifth in the league in points with 63.

Gary Brightwell, RB/ST, New York Giants

Brightwell had another productive day as the Giants’ return man, bringing three kicks out of the end zone for a total of 63 yards. New York lost to Seattle 27-13.

Roy Lopez, DL, Houston Texans

Lopez played 27 snaps for Houston in its 17-10 loss to Tennessee. Lopez had a pair of tackles including a sack, but only received a 44.3 grade from Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB/ST, San Francisco 49ers

Flannigan-Fowles contributed to San Franciscos’s 31-14 win over Los Angeles, recording two tackles on 16 snaps on special teams. PFF gave him an impressive 76.7 grade on special teams.

Will Parks, S/ST, New York Jets

Parks played 12 snaps on special teams in New York’s loss to New England. He recorded one tackle.

Stanley Berryhill, WR/ST, Detroit Lions

Berryhill made his NFL debut Sunday, playing one offensive and eight special teams in the Lions’ 31-27 loss to Miami. It will be interesting to track whether Detroit incorporates Berryhill into their offense going forward.

Dane Cruikshank, CB/ST, Chicago Bears

Cruikshank played 22 special teams snaps for Chicago in its 49-29 loss to Dallas. PFF gave Cruikshank a 63.4 grade.