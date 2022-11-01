California athlete Nicholas Fernandez includes Arizona in top 5

The early signing period for college football is a little over a month away, and as of now Arizona has 18 players committed for the 2023 recruiting class. The Wildcats have room for a few more prospects, one of whom could be a two-way standout from the Los Angeles area.

3-star athlete Nicholas Fernandez has included Arizona in his final 5, pitting the Wildcats against Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and Washington State. Per 247Sports’ Greg Biggins, Fernandez is expected to make his college choice in the next few weeks.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound Fernandez is ranked by 247Sports as the 79th-best athlete in the country and the No. 97 prospect in California. He plays tight end and edge rusher at San Pedro High School, but Biggins writes that some colleges project him as an offensive or defensive lineman.

Fernandez made an official visit to Arizona in June, and has also visited Boise and Colorado State.

“I like the new staff a lot and the culture that Jedd Fisch is building,” Fernandez told 247Sports. “I like the heat as well, I’m a warm weather guy and just felt really comfortable on my official visit. Arizona is one of those schools that if football was taken away, I would still be comfortable living there and getting my degree. I loved the players on the team too, everyone was great to be around and there’s definitely a lot of excitement going on there.”